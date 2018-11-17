Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam loves Penang

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (left) shakes hands with Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam (right) at the Apec 2018 Summit in Port Moresby November 17 2018. ― Picture courtesy of Information Department of Malaysia

PORT MORESBY, Nov 17 ― Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam today expressed her love for Penang.

“I love to go to Penang for holidays. It's such a nice city,” Lam said at the start of a bilateral meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) 2018 Summit here.

Lam said Hong Kong had given scholarships to 400 Malaysian students to study at Hong Kong universities.

“I'm sure with your leadership, we can expect closer collaboration in trade, in investment, in tourism,” said the Hong Kong leader.

Dr Mahathir thanked Lam for the scholarships for Malaysian students.

He also said many Malaysians lived in Hong Kong and frequently visited their home country for holidays, adding that flights between Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur could be increased.