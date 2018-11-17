Don’t let PKR become a ‘s*** party’ like Umno, Johor delegate says

Bukit Naning assemblyman Md Ysahrudin Kusni speaks during the PKR National Congress 2018 in Shah Alam November 17, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Nov 17 ― A PKR delegate today urged the party leadership and its members to safeguard the party and to not let it become a “s*** party” like Umno.

PKR delegate from Johor, Md Ysahrudin Kusni said since the historic GE14, the party is seeing a surge in membership numbers.

He cautioned PKR members and leaders on accepting these members, and that opportunists should be rejected.

Taking a queue from Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (Tok Mat), who likened those who abandoned Umno after its lost federal power to that of rats and flies, Ysharudin said Mohamad’s remarks is an admission that the Malay party is a “s*** party”.

“Quoting Tok Mat’s comments that there is a lot of flies are leaving the party, it shows that Umno is a shit party.

“Please dont allow PKR turn into a shit party like Umno,” he said during the debate session of the Keadilan 13th National Congress at the Ideal convention centre.

Ysharudin who is also the Bukit Naning assemblyman then criticised DAP’s Melaka state executive councillor Norhizam Hassan Baktee, whose public argument with villagers concerning a public access road became viral.

“Recently we heard the the term ‘Awak YB kah saya YB?'. I would to remind our fellow leaders that we need to remain people-centric and we cannot be complacent or arrogant,” he said.