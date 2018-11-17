Katy Perry gets festive with 'Cozy Little Christmas' single

‘Cozy Little Christmas’ is the new single from Katy Perry. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 17 ― The I Kissed A Girl singer has shared a festive new single just in time for the holiday season.

Available exclusively via Amazon Music, Katy Perry's Cozy Little Christmas single follows her 2017 album Witness, which features such hits as Bon Appétit, Chained to The Rhythm and Swish Swish.

On Twitter, Katy Perry nodded to the season's superfans with the following declaration: “For all my friends secretly buying their tree already... SURPRISE! Christmas comes early!”

Cozy Little Christmas can be heard here. ― AFP-Relaxnews