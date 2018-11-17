In last speech as PKR president, teary-eyed Dr Wan Azizah recounts party struggle

PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during the PKR National Congress 2018 in Shah Alam November 17, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Nov 17 ― Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail gave her last speech as PKR president at the party's national congress here today in tears, as she recalled the tumultuous early days of the “Reformasi” movement to remind members of the party's idealism.

The outgoing PKR chief delivered a heartfelt speech and imparted an outgoing message that had constant reminders about the party's origins, which she said was born out of a real struggle during the turbulent years that followed her husband's incarceration.

Dr Wan Azizah said PKR had but little support at the time of its birth, as it waged a tough campaign to free Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who was sacked as then deputy prime minister as a result of political rift with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Wan Azizah, Dr Mahathir and Anwar are now allies in Pakatan Harapan, the coalition now in power.

“We are a party that was born of struggle,” the outgoing PKR president, now holding the same government post as her husband, said as she broke down in tears.

“The sweat and tears of the people on the streets, we were not born with a red carpet laid before us,” she added.

Dr Wan Azizah stayed out of the party polls to make way for Anwar, who claimed the presidency unopposed and is set to become the next prime minister once Dr Mahathir steps down.

The party concluded its elections yesterday. The new lineup led by Anwar will officially take over the leadership starting tomorrow.

Wan Azizah has battled criticism for as long as she held the post, as detractors saw her as an Anwar proxy who contributed little other than to ward off any potential challenge to the PKR presidency, and by that extension of PH.

But there were times when the outgoing PKR president conceded that politics was least of her interest, and that she was a “reluctant politician” who in truth wanted only to be a good wife and mother to her children.

Teary as she recounted the critical moments leading up to her decision to take her husband's place while he was in prison, Wan Azizah said in her speech that it was the people's support that kept her motivated.

“I was consoled by the presence and outstanding support of the people. We succeeded in breaking the walls of power of Umno-Barisan Nasional and gave a tough fight with allies in the Alternative Front (AF),” she said.

Reform agenda

The AF was a loose coalition that comprised PKR, PAS and DAP. It dissolved in 2004 only to reincarnate again as Pakatan Rakyat, before the same fallout with PAS broke them apart again.

The “Reformasi” movement lasted more than 20 years, with Anwar jailed the second time in 2015 for yet another sodomy conviction. He was later granted a full royal pardon after PH took federal power in May.

In the later part of her speech, Wan Azizah stressed on the need for PKR to remain grounded. She said the party was at risk of losing support if it veered away from the course of justice, truth and equality.

“With the spirit of New Malaysia, the legislative and judiciary must remain separated. This is paramount to ensure check and balance,” she said.

“Corruption, power abuse, oppression and misappropriation must not happen. This was a promise we have long made and fought for.”

We must be different

But pledges for reform and the implementation of pro-people policies have not freed the PH administration of corruption allegations. Its political rivals claimed the government has yet to investigate the excessive wealth of leaders tied to Dr Mahathir.

Some PH supporters have also slammed Wan Azizah for what they saw as her tip toeing on issues that demanded strong leadership.

She was seen as weak in handling child marriage and female circumcision. Critics claimed her soft stance was meant to placate a conservative voterbase when she should have been decisive instead.

Today, Wan Azizah told PKR members it must not be seen to perpetrate corruption and weaknesses of past governments or it stood to alienate its own supporters.

“If this happens then how unfortunate it is to our struggle and sacrifices all these years,” she said.

Despite relinquishing her post in PKR, Wan Azizah is to remain as Pandan MP and deputy prime minister as part of a loose agreement between PH leaders that want Dr Mahathir to remain at the helm at least until two years more.

There are talks, however, that Anwar could be pushing for a quicker takeover although the incoming PKR president denied the claim.

The PKR congress will conclude at the end of today.