At PKR congress, sec-gen thanks Rafizi, Invoke for being GE14 ‘game changer’

PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks during the PKR National Congress 2018 in Shah Alam November 17, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Nov 17 ― PKR today heaped praise and thanked Rafizi Ramli and his data analytics outfit Invoke over their roles in helping Pakatan Harapan defeat Barisan Nasional in GE14.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said due to their means of smarter campaigning, Rafizi and his team at Invoke had become a “game changer” during the 14th general election.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Rafizi and his team at Invoke Malaysia for being the game changer.

“Invoke Malaysia harnessed the spirit of volunteerism amongst the rakyat and helped the party to campaign in a smarter way by targeting marginal seats with the help of data analytics,’’ he said at the Keadilan 13th National Congress at the Ideal Convention Centre here today.

Saifuddin added that Rafizi’s and Invoke’s efforts were perfectly summed up in a an article published by the Wall Street Journal on May 7, 2018, titled “Malaysia Elections: Opposition Seeks to Slay Goliath With Smarter Campaigning”.

“Thank you, Rafizi and team, due to your contributions, we have indeed slain the Goliath,’’ he said, referring to the downfall of the BN government.

In his opening speech, Saifuddin recalled how PKR endured through a 20 year-struggle before the formation of the Pakatan Harapan coalition and its historic victory in the May 9 polls.

Saifuddin also said that PKR is thankful of the leadership provided by outgoing party president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and at the same time is happy to have Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim finally lead the party.