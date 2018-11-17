PKR national congress begins today

The two-day PKR national congress is scheduled to begin at 9.25am today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Nov 17 ― PKR holds its first national congress today following the formation of the Pakatan Harapan government in May, and the focus is bound to be on the policy speech of the president, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

It will be the last presidential speech of Dr Wan Azizah, the deputy prime minister, who has been the president of the party since its inception 20 years ago.

The speech that will launch the two-day congress of the party is scheduled to begin at 9.25am, after which there will a presentation of awards and a debate on the speech.

This 13th congress will also wind up with the introduction of the new PKR leadership line-up tomorrow. Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Dr Wan Azizah’s husband and the Port Dickson MP, has been returned unopposed in the recent party elections.

Anwar is scheduled to deliver the adjournment speech as the incoming president at about 4pm tomorrow.

A total of 2,735 delegates are attending the congress, which began with the meetings of the youth and women’s wings yesterday. ― Bernama