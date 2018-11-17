Despite exorbitant cost, Pakatan govt says can’t afford to miss out first Apec meet

Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah says the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration just cannot afford to miss making its maiden appearance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PORT MORESBY, Nov 17 ― This year’s edition of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting here today has raised more than one eyebrows with reports of extravagance employed by the Papua New Guinea (PNG) government.

Despite Putrajaya being expected to fork out an obscene amount of money for services set out by PNG, Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah explained to Malay Mail that the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration just cannot afford to miss making its maiden appearance there.

“We look at Apec as significant and we want to attend, especially this is a new government. A no-show is really [unthinkable],” Saifuddin said in a recent interview in Putrajaya.

“I would say this is the first Apec for the new government, we want to be there, we want to actively participate in the process.”

The minister related that the issue was initially Putrajaya delegates worrying about procuring accommodation, as PNG has failed to cater to VVIP guests in the past.

But the situation has turned around for the absurd, as PNG was reported going on a lavish spending spree ahead of the Apec meeting, despite it being one of the poorest countries in the group. According to the United Nations, 40 per cent of its population survive on less than US$1 a day (RM4.15).

Last month, BBC reported that PNG imported 40 luxury Maserati Quattroporte cars from Italy to be used by foreign leaders, worth more than US$100,000 each (RM415,000).

Just a few days later, The Australian reported it ordering three luxury Bentley Flying Spur cars worth A$320,000 (RM950,000) each from a Malaysian company, South Pacific Ventures.

Adding to the outrage, Australia’s ABC reported earlier this month that PNG had cleared sick refugees out of its capital city here ahead of the summit, sending them to the Australian refugee detention centre in Manus Island.

Malay Mail understands that some local media organisations were given a four-figure quote for a hotel room per night, around five times more expensive than the usual rate, with few other options to procure services on their own.

Similarly, the quote for transportation is nearly RM1,000 per day. For some, it may cost them tens of thousands of ringgit per head to cover the entirety of the summit.

This comes as AFP reported this week that some delegates will stay in cruise ships moored off Port Moresby, due to the lack of accommodation in the town.

Malay Mail is not privy to the amount being spent for Putrajaya delegates, and Putrajaya has not responded to our request to reveal the numbers.

Saifuddin conceded that the spending may tarnish PH image, adding to public criticisms over government spending amid Putrajaya’s own revelation that it is saddled with around RM1 trillion in liabilities.

“The things is everybody will have to [spend that amount] This is really their prerogative,” Saifuddin explained, referring to the organisers.

“We are wary of the fact that it may incur us some cost. No matter what we do, we will try to be as prudent as possible.”

Malaysia is among the 21 members of Apec, an inter-governmental forum that promotes free trade throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will lead the Malaysian delegation in the two-day summit.