eSports Malaysia needs to be reformed, says youth and sports minister

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman says eSports Malaysia needs to be reformed to help produce good e-sport players. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 ― eSports Malaysia (eSM), the governing body for electronic sports in the country, needs to be reformed to help produce good e-sport players, said Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

“In Malaysia, as we know, ESM is still unstable. We have to reform ESM first as once the sport association is stable, then it becomes easier for issues to be directed to the ministry.

“I really hope that the industry players in front of me can partake in the change-making process in the the association’s elections which will take place next year,” he said in a press conference here today after spending time at the Dota 2 (The Kuala Lumpur Major) game competition to show support for the development for e-sports in the country.

Syed Saddiq said like other sport associations, the association should look after the welfare of the players and send the players to the specific tournaments to give them exposure.

He is confident that in five years’ time, Malaysia will be a shining example in the field of sports, as long the e-sport community is united.

E-Sports fans in Malaysia and Southeast Asia will experience the biggest Dota 2 tournaments yet at Axiata Arena starting from today until Nov 18 with the Kuala Lumpur Major offering a total a prizepool of US$1 million (RM4.19 million).

The champion stands to win US$350,000 and 4,950 Dota Pro Circuit Point, bringing them closer to qualifying for The International 2019 at Shanghai, China. — Bernama