Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson to open seafood restaurant in Montreal

NEW YORK, Nov 17 ― Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson is planting his first flag in Canada with the opening of a seafood restaurant at Montreal's upcoming Four Seasons Hotel Montreal.

The luxury hotel chain has enlisted the chef, restaurateur and TV personality from New York to helm the flagship restaurant that will bear his name and bring a dash of star power to the city.

Samuelsson is known among TV audiences for his appearances on shows like Top Chef Masters and Chopped All Stars, where he emerged the champion, and for his appearances on ABC's The Taste.

Food lovers and restaurant goers know him for his acclaimed restaurants Red Rooster Harlem, Red Rooster Shoreditch in London, and Marcus B&P in New Jersey. He was also the youngest person ever to receive a three-star review from The New York Times.

“Montreal's sophisticated and worldly sensibility is one that I've long been attracted to,” he said in a statement. “Its global dynamic and European flair closely relate to my own journey. I can't wait to bring my flavours and vision to this incredible culinary culture.”

Marcus, the restaurant, is described as a brasserie-style eatery that will focus on sustainable seafood and feature a raw bar. The chef says he will also be sourcing ingredients from local growers and producers.

Design images for the 95-seat main dining room area reveal a clean, bright airy space and an esthetic of marble, copper and brass, wicker and wood.

The outdoor terrace seats 100 and the bar and lobby lounge 130.

Both Marcus and the Four Seasons Hotel Montreal are expected to open in spring 2019. ― AFP-Relaxnews