1MDB probe to be completed in another month or two, police say

Deputy Inspector General of police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim the investigations into the 1MDB case should be completed in another month or two. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 17 ― The investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case is expected to be fully completed in another month or two, according to Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

He said, right now, the police were in the midst of preparing the investigation paper by compiling all evidence, including from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, into an investigation file before handing it over to the Attorney-General (AG) for further action.

“Every week, the special forces investigating the case will have a discussion for action to be taken as soon as possible...the investigations are running smoothly and we are trying to have it completed very soon,” he told reporters here.

He said the police would also call several other individuals from companies linked to 1MDB to give their statements.

Noor Rashid was met after participating in the Police Solidarity Fun Ride on the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah Bridge last night.

The programme was graced by Tunku Laksamana of Kedah Datuk Tunku Shazuddin Ariff Sultan Sallehudin. A total of 4,000 people participated in the 56.5km fun ride. ― Bernama