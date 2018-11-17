Netflix orders animated World War Two series

‘The Liberator’ author, Alex Kershaw, will co-produce the series for Netflix. ― AFP pic

The Liberator is an animated series based on the book of the same name by Alex Kershaw. The project hails from the Die Hard and The Fugitive screenwriter, Jeb Stuart, as well as A+E Studios and Unique Features. The four-part series will be made using a new Trioscope hybrid animation technology that mixes live-action and CGI. All episodes will be directed by Grzegorz Jonkajtys (Sin City) who developed the new technology with LC Crowley.

The plot tells the story of the US Army officer, Felix Sparks, and the 157th Infantry Regiment of Oklahoma, a National Guard unit that was in battle almost continuously for 500 days, from the 1943 invasion of Sicily to the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp in April 1945.

Initially developed for the History Channel, the project finally landed at Netflix, marking its first collaboration with A+E Studios. The project arrives at a time when Netflix has decided to develop more animated original creations aimed at adults. ― AFP-Relaxnews