Open letter to IGP and Government — M. Indira Gandhi

NOVEMBER 17 — Dear Pakatan Harapan government and IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, good day. I do hope you all remember me. Indira Gandhi, that relentless, poor ,single mother who has been pining for her daughter.

It has been many, many years now, and I am yet to see my youngest daughter Prasana Diksa, let alone hear any updates about efforts to locate her and my fugitive ex-husband.

Where are they? Is Prasana alive? Is she well? As her mother, I do not know these things which I rightfully should. Why? Because the authorities are yet to tell me anything about her.

What happened to the Federal Court’s order? Is it not sacred anymore? No one needs to heed it? Isn’t rule of law observed today? When will it apply to my case? Will I see justice?

I voted for Pakatan Harapan. The party which supported my fight when the coalition was still the Opposition. Today, much to my happiness, it has finally took over Putrajaya. I do hope that the same volition which was present when the party was fighting with me to claim Prasana back, is very much present until now.

I would also like to plead and beg to the religious groups to help me in this matter. Especially the right-wing ones. What would you do if Prasana was your child? Take off your religious lenses for just once, and help me. My daughter was unfairly snatched away from me. What would you do if you were in my shoes?

I love my daughter very much. I do not know how long I will be alive. But as long as I breathe, I will say Prasana’s name every day, I will keep asking about her until she is reunited with me and her two other siblings. My New Malaysia is the day my daughter is returned back to me.

So to the IGP and the Pakatan Harapan government. How long more?

