Rafizi: PKR election committee changed decision over Julau controversy

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Rafizi Ramli has claimed PKR’s Central Selection Committee (JPP) has switched from their agreement that the voting tablets used in the Julau division were compromised by hacking software to now denying the voting information was ever compromised.

He said on the day of the incident, the JPP admitted the tablets had been hacked by the Prey app, a web service tracking and monitoring electronic devices capable of running software applications.

“At the time, the committee announced it would suspend Julau’s final tally of votes, but now, they insist no data has been affected despite the incident taking place,” Rafizi said in a statement.

He said with a difference of approximately 2,500 votes or less than 2 per cent of the total number who came out to vote, Julau’s election by its 13,000 members can change the decision of who is to become deputy president, among other positions.

“I have a strong basis to insist that re-election take place. Additionally, the JPP has already admitted that infiltration took place, and its IT head Alvin Teoh was arrested by the police to assist investigations.

“Yet, I am also aware of the importance of the struggle and that the party is above all else. We offer ourselves to shoulder the burden entrusted to us, with the wish to elevate the party to greater heights and increase our service to the rakyat,” Rafizi said.

He added that if the party is thrust into uncertainty and faced with prolonged strife during the effort to obtain that trust, it would be contrary to the original intent of service.