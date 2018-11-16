Razer’s BlackWidow Lite lets you work and play

The BlackWidow Lite is designed for both the desk and the gaming chairs. — AFP pic

NEW YORK Nov 16 — Razer, a company well-known for its vibrantly lit and impressively performing gaming keyboards, revealed the redesign of one of their best, adapted for a professional setting.

Razer unveiled a new rendition of the BlackWidow gaming keyboard yesterday, and this one was designed for both the desk and the gaming chairs.

Though it may come as a surprise for a keyboard designed for office use, the BlackWidow Lite is a mechanical one. However, unlike traditional mechanical keyboards, this one was constructed for a quiet space with Razer Orange Mechanical Switches that provide “near silent” feedback for “the best typing experience possible while being discreet.” In case the keys still aren’t quiet enough for your tastes, the keyboard ships with individual o-rings to dampen the sound even further.

To encourage productivity (or gaming) at all hours, each key is individually backlit with white LEDs whose brightness is fully adjustable. Plus, the keyboard is Razer Synapse 3-enabled which allows users to assign macros and shortcuts, so that you can move seamlessly from work to play.

On the company website, the Razer BlackWidow lite is available for US$89.99 (RM377), otherwise it’s available at select stores worldwide. — AFP-Relaxnews