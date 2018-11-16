Chew Mei Fun is first female MCA sec-gen

Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun is MCA’s first female secretary-general. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — MCA today announced the appointment of its first female secretary-general, Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun, who was formerly deputy women, family and community development minister.

The party also introduced members of its central committee, 60 per cent of whom are new faces.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong also introduced several new names from among its young leaders including Nicole Wong Siaw Ting as its Youth Chief and seven others as chairmen of the state liaison committees.

“This is to give a chance to youths and women to run the party, have back-up leaders as well as introduce a breath of fresh air to the party.

“However, I will give members of the central committee and sub-committees a year to show a good performance,” he said after the central committee meeting today, the first since its election on November 4. — Bernama