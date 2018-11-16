Wall Street opens mixed as Nvidia earnings disappoint

About 20 minutes into the day’s trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 25,281.92, while the broader S&P 500 was 0.1 per cent lower at 2,726.36. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK Nov 16 — Wall Street opened mostly lower this morning, reversing some of yesterday’s gains as disappointing earnings weighed on the semiconductors industry and US officials offered discouraging comments on the trade war with China.

Shares in chipmaker Nvidia plunged 16.9 per cent after missing marks on earnings and forward guidance. The company’s travails dragged down the tech sector, weighing on the broader market.

Markets also were still absorbing political turmoil in Britain as Prime Minister Theresa May faced a party revolt over Brexit plans.

About 20 minutes into the day’s trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 25,281.92, while the broader S&P 500 was 0.1 per cent lower at 2,726.36.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq sank 0.4 per cent, falling to 7,226.37.

The Federal Reserve reported today that US industrial output continued to grow in October but at a slower pace, in part due to declining auto manufacturing and the second of back-to-back hurricanes.

Meanwhile, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida told CNBC he did not believe the central bank was raising rates too quickly.

“Right now I think at the policy rate we set, the federal funds rate, is above the inflation rate for the first time in a decade,” he said.

Investors in recent months were holding out hope the Fed might offer some signal it could pause the current rate tightening cycle amid sharp market volatility.

Senior members of President Donald Trump’s trade team late yesterday tamped down hopes Washington and Beijing could resolve their current trade war before the end of the year.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Bloomberg that achieving a trade deal with Beijing by January — when duty rates on US$200 billion in Chinese imports are due to rise to 25 per cent — would be “impossible.”

That adds to growing worries that the US economy might be slowing, which has roiled markets in recent weeks.

“The deep root of the problem, though, remains the same,” Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare wrote.

“This market is running headlong into growth concerns that are prompting it to question the earnings growth outlook and its willingness to pay premium multiples for earnings that are in question.”

Viacom also reported lower quarterly earnings and fell two per cent, while high-end retail chain Nordstrom dove 12 per cent after earnings fell short of expectations and the company booked a US$72 million charge in customer refunds. — AFP