Google Wear OS update to boost your smartwatch's battery life

WearOS supported smartwatches are getting an update. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 16 — Google’s new H update for its wearable operating system, Wear OS, will make your smartwatch perform more efficiently for longer periods of time, the company claims.

On a Wear OS Google Help forum yesterday, a Google employee pinned a post announcing the launch of the H update of the wearable software. The message outlined an update to the battery saver mode, improved off body efficiency, a smart app resume for all applications, and a new, simpler power off method.

Once the battery falls below 10 per cent, your watch will automatically go into Battery Saver mode. Rather than displaying all the information that the face usually does, you will only see the time in order to extend watch battery life.

To further conserve your device’s battery, it will go into a deep sleep mode when it detects 30 minutes of inactivity — basically, half an hour after you take it off. If you would rather just turn the device off, though, you can do so in just two steps now: hold the power button until the display shows the option to ‘power off,’ which you can then tap to shut down the watch. No more scrolling through the system settings just to power down.

Finally, Wear OS offers Smart App Resume for all applications, so you can continue where you left off when you reopen the application.

The update will be rolling out to users over the next couple months depending on the device manufacturer. — AFP-Relaxnews