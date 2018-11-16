Mah: Local council elections first step to rebuilding Gerakan

Mah also said Gerakan will not be contesting any by-election until the 15th general election.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Gerakan wants to strengthen the party first through involvement in elections for local authorities (PBT) if Pakatan Harapan government intends to hold them within the next two years.

In fact, its outgoing president, Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong, said Gerakan would not contest in any by-election until the 15th general election (GE15).

“However, PBT elections have been seen as a new beginning for Gerakan as we have many candidates with strong base of support and who are service-oriented, to contest at the PBT level.

“We will definitely take part (in PBT elections)... it will be the first start for us before GE15 and we want to focus on the preparation in this two years’ time,” he told reporters after opening the Annual General Meeting for Gerakan Life Members here today.

Also present were deputy president Dr Cheah Soon Hai and secretary-general Liang Teck Meng.

On his plans after announcing, on September 16, that he would not defend his post as Gerakan president in the party polls this year, Mah said he was looking forward to pursuing a doctorate degree, but would continue to support the party a regular member.

Apart from Mah, Dr Cheah and Liang also would not be defending their respective posts in the party polls.

The contest for Gerakan presidency sees a straight fight between vice-president Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai and deputy Youth chief Andy Yong Kim Seng.

A straight fight is also due in the contest for deputy presidency, that is between Penang Gerakan chairman Oh Tong Keong and vice-president A. Kohilan Pillay.

Eight candidates are contesting the posts of vice-president, namely Raja Sara Raja Petra, Baljit Singh, G. Parameswaran, Syed Abdul Razak Syed Long Alsa, V. Prabagaran, Khoo Shiaw Lee, Choong Vee Hing and Yap Yeen Ming.

Chew Teik Thye is facing Ooi Zhi Yi in the contest for Youth chief’s post, while there will be no contest in Wanita Gerakan as all top posts have been won uncontested.

Gerakan’s Annual General Assembly and elections will begin tomorrow involving 1,500 delegates representing 300,000 members nationwide.

In GE14, Gerakan lost in all 11 parliamentary and 31 state seats it contested. It became an independent party on June 23 after deciding to leave the Barisan Nasional coalition, which it had been a member of since 1973. — Bernama