Field PKR Youth candidates for Rantau by-election, says ex-wing chief

Dr Afif Bahardin attends the AMK Annual National Congress 2018 in Shah Alam November 16, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Nov 16 — PKR should field a candidate from its Youth wing for the Rantau by-election, Dr Afif Bahardin said today.

The former PKR Youth chief told a news conference here that he hoped his successor, Akmal Nasir, would be able to suggest candidates to contest the seat.

“If Rafizi does not want the seat, I hope Akmal will be able to suggest candidates from the Youth wing to contest the Rantau state seat,” he said, referring to former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli.

Akmal, who was present at the press conference, however, did not elaborate on the proposed suggestion.

Earlier, Rafizi had dismissed speculation that he will be running for the Rantau seat, which was vacated by the Special Election Court today, and said that he does not intend to contest any public posts in the near future.

He said the seat should be contested by Dr S. Streram, who was disqualified after he was barred from submitting his nomination papers for the 14th general election (GE14).

The Special Election Court had today nullified the unopposed election of Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan as the assemblyman on May 9.