Lorry accident causes acid spill in Negri Sembilan

PORT DICKSON, Nov 16 — A lorry transporting six barrels of nitric acid skidded, causing four barrels of the chemical to fall off onto the road, in an accident at Jalan Bukit Pelandok-Tanah Merah near here this afternoon.

Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the incident occurred when the lorry driver lost control of the vehicle at a bend while on its way to Port Dickson.

However, he said no one was injured in the accident.

“A team from the Port Dickson Fire and Rescue Station as well as personnel from Seremban 2 Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) Unit rushed to the scene after they were alerted of the incident at 12.25pm.

“Checks revealed that the chemical had leaked onto the road and we had to ensure that the acid do not flow into the drain. The Hazmat team is in the midst of cleaning up the spill,” he told Bernama when contacted.

According to Norazam it would take some time to ensure that the chemical has been completely removed at the site.

“We are also waiting for the company involved to come forward to assist in the clean-up,” he said adding Department of Environment personnel would also be arriving soon to assess the situation and take further action. — Bernama