RM1m raised for Guan Eng’s bail goes to Penang scholarship fund

Jagdeep said the money, which had grown to RM1.038 million with interest accrued, would be used as scholarship for excellent Penang-born students to continue their studies. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 16 — The money raised to pay for former Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng’s bail two years ago has been handed over to the Penang Future Foundation (PFF) full scholarship programme, said Penang DAP deputy chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo.

He said the money, which had grown to RM1.038 million with interest accrued, would be used as scholarship for excellent Penang-born students to continue their studies.

“Thank you to every Malaysian who contributed,” he told a press conference here today, which was also attended by state Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh, who was the guarantor for Lim in the court case.

The PFF, a state incentive launched in 2015, aims to help excellent Penang students to further their studies in various fields, including science, technology, engineering and mathematics. So far, 300 Penang students have received scholarship from PFF.

Lim was charged at the Penang High Court on June 30, 2016, with two counts of corruption over the alleged purchase of a bungalow below market value together with businesswoman Phang Li Koon. The court then allowed Lim RM1 million bail with one surety.

On Sept 3 this year, the High Court acquitted Lim, who is now Finance Minister, and Phang of the charges. — Bernama