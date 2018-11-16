Dr M arrives in Papua New Guinea for Apec meet

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives at the Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea November 16 2018. — Picture courtesy of the Information Department

PORT MORESBY, Nov 16 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived here today in a Maserati at the Papua New Guinea capital for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) 2018 Summit.

Over the weekend, Dr Mahathir will attend the Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting together with other leaders of the 21-member Apec bloc, besides holding bilateral meetings with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Dr Mahathir and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali were greeted by several Malaysian businessmen from the Malaysian Association of Papua New Guinea at the red carpet in front of the Stanley Hotel here.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah told the press earlier today that Dr Mahathir was expected to highlight at the Apec meeting the need for trade to be fair, not just free.

The Papua New Guinea government was criticised by its people for purchasing 40 luxury Maseratis and three Bentleys to transport world leaders around during the Apec meeting in the impoverished country. According to the United Nations, about 40 per cent of the population live on less than US$1.25 (RM5.24) a day.

Malaysian Association of Papua New Guinea president Chew Pang Heng told Malay Mail that the Malaysian community in the Pacific island — numbering about 8,000 — wanted a Malaysian embassy here.

“There are so many Malaysian businessmen,” Chew said. “Malaysians are the number one investors here.”

According to Chew, Malaysian businesses in Papua New Guinea included logging, restaurants, supermarkets and oil palm.