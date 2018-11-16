Man claims trial to molesting four-year-old step-granddaughter

The man is accused of using criminal force on his step-granddaughter who was then four years old, with intent to outrage her modesty in 2015. — iStock.com pic via AFP

PORT DICKSON, Nov 16 — A senior citizen pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today, to molesting his step-granddaughter in a house at Lukut near here, three years ago.

The 68-year-old man entered the plea after the charge was read out to him by an interpreter before Magistrate Siti Khairiah Abd. Razak.

According to the charge sheet, the man was accused of using criminal force on his step-granddaughter who was then four years old, with intent to outrage her modesty at a house in Lukut here between January and June 2015.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor A. Ashwini offered bail of RM8,000 with one surety with an additional condition that the accused refrain from harassing the prosecution witnesses until the case was completed.

In mitigation the accused who was unrepresented appealed for lower bail.

The court then allowed the accused bail of RM7,000 with one surety and set December 17 for mention.

Based on earlier media reports, the little girl died after her 43-year-old stepmother kicked her in the chest in an incident in Lukut here on August 7, 2015.

In April 2017, the Seremban High Court sentenced her to 10 years’ imprisonment after she was found guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

However, in November that year, the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya increased the jail sentence on the production operator, to 15 years, for causing the death of her stepdaughter. — Bernama