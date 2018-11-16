Dr M may be anti-Semitic, but he’s not wrong about Jerusalem

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Asean-China Summit in Singapore November 14, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Asean 2018 Secretariat

COMMENTARY, Nov 16 — The bilateral talks between Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on the sidelines of the 33rd Asean Summit yesterday were supposed to be a tame affair.

But we came to learn that Dr Mahathir had rebuked Canberra over its proposal to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem at a doorstop session afterwards.

The story caused hardly a ripple back home in Malaysia, but it was the opposite in Australia. At least two reporters from there tried bargaining with the Malaysian media liaison officer for additional comments from Dr Mahathir, but alas, their attempts were in vain.

“I pointed out that in dealing with terrorism, one has to know the causes. Adding to the causes of terrorism is not going to be helpful,” Dr Mahathir had told the press, before making the disclaimer that Morrison and his Cabinet have yet to decide on the move.

But his comment touched a raw nerve in the continent, with Australia Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and conservative commentator Andrew Bolt, among others, taking aim at Dr Mahathir, accusing him of anti-Semitism and listing the shameful things the prime minister had said and done regarding the Jews.

About these many accusations, they are not wrong.

We know anti-Semitism. In fact, instances of offensive remarks made by Malaysians against the Jews — common men and politicians alike — are extensive.

We know that Dr Mahathir himself has made anti-Semitic remarks. Nor has he been apologetic about it.

So we also know that his remark about the embassy is no more anti-Semitic than criticising Hamas’ disregard for peaceful co-existence is Islamophobic.

I have written before on what Dr Mahathir got wrong on Islamism and terrorism in his United Nations General Assembly address, but on this, Dr Mahathir has a point: To endorse peace in a two-state solution, you do not just side with Israel.

Being a Jew himself, Frydenberg brought shame to his community by conflating Zionism and Judaism — the same glaring error committed by most anti-Semites.

Or have they forgotten that the Executive Council of Australian Jewry reported that anti-Semitic incidents rose by 10 per cent in Australia itself last year?

Using “anti-Semitism” as an excuse to stifle dissent and criticism of the Zionist state and its treatment of the Palestinians mirrors the same tactics used by Islamists when the public criticises jihadists and problematic interpretations of the faith.

And both things, in the end, hurt any inter-faith reconciliation, and ultimately, the safety of Jews and Muslims themselves in any multi-religious society.

Did they conveniently forget that Indonesia had boldly announced this week that it is suspending any bilateral free trade agreement with Australia while the embassy move is still being mulled over? And yet, Jokowi is not being accused of being an anti-Semite?

We appreciate Australia for joining the Asean Summit: It shows its commitment to further good ties within the region.

But if Australia wishes to really join the club — which has Indonesia with the biggest global Muslim population, and Malaysia that is trying to rehabilitate its Muslim image — then it has to make up its mind.

Does Australia stand with the oppressed, or the oppressor?