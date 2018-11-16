TM appoints Imri Mokhtar as interim CEO

Imri Mokhtar speaks during a media briefing in Kuala Lumpur July 3, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) has appointed Imri Mokhtar as its new Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) following the resignation of Datuk Bazlan Osman from the position effective today.

The telecommunications company said Bazlan would also resign as the group’s Executive Director with effect from Feb 28, 2019.

In a statement today, TM Group Chairman Tan Sri Sulaiman Mahbob said Imri was a TM home-grown talent with a strong background in strategy and business operations, and was overseeing the business operations of TM Group.

“Imri drives the critical initiatives under the performance improvement programme 2018 and beyond, in order to deliver on our strategies to accelerate convergence and empower digital,” he said.

Prior to his appointment as Acting CEO, Imri was TM’s Chief Operating Officer and the Executive Vice President of Unifi, responsible for the end-to-end management of the converged portfolio comprising phone, broadband, mobile, WiFi and value-added services for TM’s home and SME customers.

Sulaiman also expressed his highest gratitude to Bazlan for his contribution and dedication during his 16 years in the group. — Bernama