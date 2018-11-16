Instagram unveils new shopping features

Instagram is becoming the one-stop shop for holiday gifting. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Nov 16 — Instagram has announced three new ways for users to shop on the platform.

After introducing new Shopping features to the application in September, Instagram continues to provide users with easier ways to discover products; Thursday, the company outlined three new ways to help you cross out everything on your holiday shopping list. As of this week, you can now save products to a Shopping collection to revisit later, shop on brand profiles, and shop within Feed videos.

When you come across a product you're interested in, you now have the option to save it to a Shopping file. The feature works just like the existing method of saving pictures to an image collection — just save products to your new Shopping collection instead.

The Shop tab within business profiles was redesigned to help shoppers view and purchase products more efficiently. Within a company's Shop tab, you'll find all the products that were featured within Instagram posts, as well as their names, prices, and posts featuring the items.

Finally Instagram has also integrated Shopping into Feed videos. If you see something you like in a video, you can tap on the icon in the bottom left corner to view a list of products that were featured in the post.

Whether you're just scrolling through your Feed or doing some holiday gift browsing, Instagram has become the one-stop-shop for it all and everything in between. These new features are rolling out this week, so all you should have to do is update your application for new ways to find the perfect gift. — AFP-Relaxnews