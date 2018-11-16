Zuraida says will propose two women PKR candidates for Rantau by-election

Zuraida Kamaruddin attends the 2018 PKR Wanita Annual National Congress in Shah Alam November 16, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, Nov 16 — Former PKR Wanita chief Zuraida Kamaruddin today said she will propose two women candidates for the upcoming Rantau state seat by-election in Negri Sembilan.

Zuraida, who is also Ampang MP and minister of housing and local development, said Negri Sembilan has never had a female lawmaker before.

“I want to propose woman (candidate) because at that time, there is no woman candidate at Negri Sembilan level.

“So, I hope the party will consider a woman candidate for Negri Sembilan,” she told reporters after attending the PKR Women’s Wing Annual National Congress 2018.

Zuraida reiterated that she already has two names in mind, saying they are Negri Sembilan-born and capable women.

“I’m glad that you asked me, so I can be the first to say I want a woman candidate,” she added.

When asked to comment on Rafizi accusing Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s camp of spreading a “lie” about him contesting the Rantau seat, Zuraida said PKR has not even discussed who the candidate will be, and that Rafizi’s claims was just speculation.

The Special Election Court today ruled as null and void the unopposed election of Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan as the assemblyman in the 14th general election in May.

Judge Datuk Azimah Omar handed down the judgment today after hearing arguments from the lawyers of the petitioner Dr S. Streram and Mohamad, the respondent, over 12 days.

The court also heard the testimonies of 19 witnesses.

Azimah said no election rule states that an electoral candidate, proposer and seconder should have a tag or pass to submit the nomination form.