Putrajaya gives ‘sex predator’ doc the boot

Dzulkefly confirmed the dismissal effective November 14. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The Health Ministry has terminated the services of a senior doctor at a public hospital who was accused of preying sexually on younger colleagues and housemen.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed the dismissal effective November 14, adding that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong gave his consent for the civil service termination.

The minister said the move came after the Special Investigations Committee completed its probe on October 23, 2018.

“The complete report of the Special Investigations Committee has been handed over the the Public Service Department (PSD) on October 24, before PSD officials had a discussion with the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC),” Dzulkefly said in a statement today.

He added that the findings were presented to the Agong along with advice from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“His Royal Highness Yang di-Pertuan Aging has consented to end the services of the department head, effective November 14, 2018,” Dzulkefly said, adding that the official termination letter was then given to the department head a day later.

In August, several housemen alleged sexual harassment at the hands of an orthopaedic department head at a Klang Valley hospital.

The Health Ministry then formed an independent inquiry body with the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry to probe the alleged sexual misconduct.

The senior physician had been placed under suspension during the time.

Previous reports stated that the doctor would target female housemen as he had been in a position to fail them.