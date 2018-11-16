Jeers as Rafizi’s protege Akmal Nasir announced as new PKR Youth chief

Akmal Nasir reacts after he is announced as the new PKR Youth chief during the AMK Annual National Congress 2018 in Shah Alam November 16, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Nov 16 — Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasir is PKR’s new Youth chief, and it appears some of the party members didn’t taken too kindly to the announcement made just moments ago by the party’s election committee (JPP).

Akmal, who is an ally of Rafizi Ramli and widely considered as the latter’s protégé, defeated contenders Dr Afif Bahardin and Najwan Halimi.

The announcement of Akmal’s victory was met with dissatisfied jeers from Dr Afif’s supporters, who continued to chant the outgoing PKR deputy Youth chief’s name and staged a mass walkout.

Hilman Idham was announced as the new PKR deputy Youth chief.

