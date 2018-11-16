Ringgit ends flat as investors remain optimistic

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.1900/1940 versus the US dollar compared with Thursday’s close of 4.1900/1950. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The ringgit ended almost flat against the US dollar today, after rebounding slightly yesterday, as investors remained optimistic over the outlook of the US decision to hike its interest rates this year, dealers said.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.1900/1940 versus the US dollar compared with Thursday’s close of 4.1900/1950.

A dealer said that the greenback was expected to remain well supported in the coming months as the US Federal Reserve remained committed to raising its key interest rate gradually.

“A fourth hike for this year is expected next month, backed by a robust economy and rising wage pressures,” he said.

The local unit was mostly lower against other major currencies.

The ringgit declined against the Singapore dollar to 3.0428/0462 from 3.0406/0499 on Thursday, and was almost flat vis-a-vis the Japanese yen at 3.6946/6991 from 3.6946/6996.

It decreased against the British pound to 5.3603/3671 from Thursday’s 5.3569/3650, and eased against the euro to 4.7506/7568 from 4.7284/7345 previously. — Bernama