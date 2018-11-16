Mah Sing’s Q3 net profit drops to RM63m

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Mah Sing Group Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2018 declined to RM63.67 million from RM91.62 million recorded in the same period last year.

Revenue fell to RM504.25 million from RM704.26 million previously.

The property developer in a statement today said the weaker performance was due to buyers adopting A wait-and-see stance for purchase of big-ticket items, including properties prior to the 2019 Budget announcement.

“With uncertainties removed and the 2019 Budget shedding some light for the property market with various incentives, the Mah Sing looks forward to buyers returning in a bigger way, especially for well-priced products in good locations,” it added.

It said the company is also the first developer in Malaysia to launch an Easy Home Ownership Campaign to complement the 2019 Budget as buyers could enjoy the stamp duty incentives immediately.

Going forward, Mah Sing said it aimed to support the government’s initiative to increase affordability of homes by launching more affordably priced developments that cater to market demand.

It said the company planned to utilised proceeds from the issuance of a RM145 million in nominal value of unrated senior perpetual securities for investments, including landbank expansion and joint ventures, capital expenditure, working capital and/or to accelerate construction for projects with good take-up. — Bernama