PKR Women’s Chief Haniza Mohamed Talha (centre) poses for pictures during the 2018 PKR Wanita Annual National Congress in Shah Alam November 16, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, Nov 16 — Lembah Jaya assemblyman Haniza Mohamed Talha is officially the new PKR Women’s Chief for the 2018/2021 session.

The announcement was made moments ago by the PKR election committee (JPP).

Haniza will take over the role from Zuraida Kamaruddin.

The JPP announced the new lineup at the PKR Women's Wing Annual National Congress 2018 today.

Meanwhile, Sementa assemblyman Dr Daroyah Alwi was nominated as deputy Women chief.

