First responders drilled on train crash protocol in KTMB simulation

Fire and Rescue Department personnel participate in a Disaster Management Exercise (Dmex) in Tanjung Malim November 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

TANJUNG MALIM, Nov 16 — A Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) electric train with 40 “passengers” on board “crashed” into two cars which plunged off a bridge onto the train tracks near Behrang town around 12.15am today.

The train was headed to KL Sentral and the cars with three “passengers” on board, “recklessly” driven under the influence of alcohol.

Locals were shocked to see smoke billowing from the crash site and hear a cacophony of sirens from emergency services rushing to the scene.

Thankfully, the “accident” was just a training exercise by KTMB and the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) to gauge and enhance the readiness of all agencies involved should such an event ever occur.

Those who took part in the simulation exercise were JBPM personnel from Tanjung Malim, Slim River, Bidor, Tapah, Hutan Melintang and Teluk Intan, as well as National Security Council (MKN), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Civil Defence Department (APM), Health Department and students from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), who were the actors.

This Disaster Management Exercise (Dmex) Ex-Train 18 is the fourth by JBPM since 2015. Last year, the scenario was a plane crash in Bukit Larut, Taiping with five “VIP passengers” on board.

“The simulations are an opportunity to test preparedness from a technical, strategic and equipment perspective of all who collaborate in a disaster situation,” said JBPM (Perak) deputy director, Sayani Saidon.

KTMB manager (northern region), Rasul Yahaya, said the Electric Train Service (ETS) “collision” allowed KTMB to evaluate its safety procedures and fine-tune preparedness to ensure aid reaches passengers speedily.

“On the Perak line between Tanjung Malim and Bagan Serai, are some dangerous spots, so this kind of exercise sharpens the responses and skills of emergency personnel should the unexpected happen.

“In fact, it’s a busy stretch, with trains passing every 15-30 minutes,” he told reporters at the “scene” after the drill ended at 4am. — Bernama