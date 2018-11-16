Slower Q3 GDP growth in line with global markets, external uncertainties

Bank Negara Malaysia today announced that Malaysia’s economy grew 4.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2018, which was below its expectation of 4.6 per cent. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Malaysia is not the only economy that has printed its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reading below expectations, with the trend expected to continue into next year, across other economies globally

FXTM Global Head of Currency Strategy & Market Research Jameel Ahmad said the latest economic data was a continuation of the same momentum it has noted from other economies GDP’s readings like China, Germany and many more in recent weeks.

“We have seen global markets becoming very sensitive to external uncertainties over the course of 2018, including trade tensions, unconventional political risk and prolonged emerging market weakness.

“And now we are noting on a more regular basis what impact these uncertainties can have on economic growth,” he said in a statement.

Bank Negara Malaysia today announced that Malaysia’s economy grew 4.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2018, driven by strong private consumption following the zerorisation of the Goods and Services Tax during the quarter.

The economy rose by 4.7 per cent in the first three quarters and is on track to register a 4.8 per cent growth in 2018, Governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said. — Bernama