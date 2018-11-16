Three claim trial to robbing Grab driver

Mohammed Azlan Shah Zamri, Dicky Zulkarnain Eddy Sanjaya and a 15-year-old teen made the plea after the charge was read to them before Judge Suzana Hussin. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Three friends claimed trial in the Ampang Sessions Court here today to robbing a GrabCar driver at knifepoint, involving losses of RM2,710 in September.

Mohammed Azlan Shah Zamri, 24, Dicky Zulkarnain Eddy Sanjaya, 23 and a 15-year-old teenager made the plea after the charge was read to them before Judge Suzana Hussin.

They were charged with robbing Mok Jun Yue, 21, of his bank cards, an iPhone, home access card and identity card by brandishing a knife at him.

The trio allegedly committed the offence at Jalan Jujur 1/6, Taman Bakti, Ampang, here, at 4am on September 20.

They were charged under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Goh Ai Rene did not offer bail as it was a non-bailable offence, besides two of the accused had no identity cards.

The court did not allow bail for the three accused who were unrepresented and fixed December 20 for mention. — Bernama