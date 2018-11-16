Youth support for Pakatan may wane if GE14 promises left unfulfilled, says PKR delegate

Wilayah Persekutuan PKR Youth representative, Muhammad Fikri Khalid, speaks during the AMK Annual National Congress 2018 in Shah Alam November 16, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Nov 16 — The youth may no longer support Pakatan Harapan (PH) if the ruling coalition does not uphold the promises made in GE14, PKR’s Youth Wing congress was told today.

PKR Federal Territories Youth representative Muhammad Fikri Khalid urged youth leaders within the party as well as its top leadership to take action and not take the matter lightly.

“The new leadership has to weigh this matter in order for Malaysia to move forward, because we are worried that the support we got from the youth in GE14 will wane when they realise that many manifesto pledges have not been fulfilled.

“We have to admit that the main contributor towards our victory (in GE14), as said by the Opposition, were the sweet promises made by Pakatan Harapan,” said Fikri as he addressed nearly 500 Youth members at the PKR Women and Youth wing congress here, today.

He said findings by Merdeka Center showed that the youth are losing interest in politics and care only about their survival.

The study in August found that support for PH among youths between the ages of 21 and 30 took a dip after its 100th day in power. It also found that 85 per cent of the 2,209 respondents in the survey believed that manifesto promises had a huge impact on the outcome of GE14.

“The youth are becoming tired of the political scene in general and are now more critical of politicians,” he said.

Fikri urged the government to address the issue, and called for the federal administration to provide incentives for both local and foreign companies in order to create good job opportunities with better pay.