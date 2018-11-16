Najib’s case set for mention on Nov 27

Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex November 15, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The case involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is facing 21 money laundering charges and four charges of power abuse linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund has been fixed for mention at the High Court on November 27.

Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi fixed the date when the matter came up for mention before her today.

Last October 31, High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali allowed Najib’s application to transfer the case from Sessions Court when the prosecution, represented by retired Federal Court Judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, who has been appointed as senior deputy public prosecutor, did not object to it.

At today’s proceeding, Sri Ram told the court that 20 per cent of the documents on charges for money laundering had been submitted to the defence, while 15 per cent of the documents for the corruption case, involving predicate charges, had yet to be submitted.

During the proceeding, Sri Ram saw Najib sitting outside the dock and whispered to deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib, who is assisting him: “Why is he (Najib) sitting there?”

Following which, the court policemen were seen asking Najib to enter the doc, but Najib, with a handphone in his hand, did not budge and remained seated outside the dock.

Last September 20, Najib claimed trial to four counts of corruption in which he was alleged to have used his position to obtain gratification totalling RM2,282,937,678.41 and 21 charges of money laundering of the same money.

Najib was represented by lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah. — Bernama