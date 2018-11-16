Umno No. 2, PKR candidate want another shot at Rantau

Mohamad was declared the winner on April 28 when nominations closed without any other candidature accepted. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan hopes to run for the Rantau by-election after the Special Election Court ruled today that he is not the legitimate assemblyman for the Negri Sembilan state seat.

“This is my seat and this is my hometown and to strengthen my position, I will defend Rantau,” the Umno deputy president was quoted by Malay daily Sinar Harian as telling reporters at the Seremban Court Complex after the decision.

Mohamad, popularly known as Tok Mat, was declared the winner on April 28 when nominations closed without any other candidature accepted.

But the former Negri Sembilan mentri besar also told reporters that he would leave it to the party leadership and its grassroots to determine the best candidate, another Malay daily Berita Harian reported.

Mohamad said he will discuss with lawyers whether or not he should appeal the election court’s decision, adding that he has 14 days to file his papers.

Sinar Harian reported an unnamed representative of the Election Commission as telling reporters outside the court that a notice of vacancy in Rantau will be issued within 30 days of receipt of the court’s annulment decision.

News portal Malaysiakini reported that the election petitioner Dr S. Streram is also hoping to be able to contest this time around. He was PKR’s Rantau candidate but was denied entry to file his nomination papers in GE14.

“I hope to be chosen again in the next election,” the anaesthetist was quoted as saying.

Dr Streram filed a petition challenging the Rantau election results on May 23.

The election court today ordered fresh elections to be held immediately for the state seat.