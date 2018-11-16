Stormzy confirmed as first Glastonbury 2019 headliner

This will be Stormzy's third Glastonbury appearance, following performances in 2016 and 2017. — AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 16 — The British rapper will perform on the Pyramid Stage on the opening Friday.

Following rumours circulating earlier this month, Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis confirmed on Twitter that grime star Stormzy will be headlining Glastonbury 2019.

Stormzy also referred to the news on his Instagram account.

The Festival confirmed the news via a series of 'Glastonbury Free Press' posters displayed in Oxfam shops as well as on its website.

Eavis said: "He's one of the most exciting British artists to come along in years and after seeing him play here in 2017 we knew next time he had to come back and headline the Pyramid. See you there Friday night!"

The five-day festival of contemporary performing arts that takes place near Pilton, in Somerset, England, took 2018 off, but is back for 2019.

Stormzy's debut album Gang Signs & Prayer (2017) was the first grime album to reach number one on the UK Albums Chart.

This will be his third Glastonbury appearance, following performances in 2016 and 2017.

He is also working with Penguin Random House to launch a new publishing imprint, #Merky Books.

Glastonbury Festival will run from June 26-30, 2019.

See more at https://www.glastonburyfestivals.co.uk. — AFP-Relaxnews