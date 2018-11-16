Celebrate 90 years of Mickey Mouse at Pavilion KL this weekend

Fans can look forward to festivities happening at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, including a display of Mickey Mouse figurines. ― Picture courtesy of Disney Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 ― The Walt Disney Company Malaysia will be celebrating 90 years of the iconic Mickey Mouse with lots of exciting festivities that you might not want to miss out on.

To commemorate November 18, 2018 which will mark 90 years since Mickey’s on-screen debut in Steamboat Willie, Disney Malaysia has launched the “Celebrate the Magic” campaign at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. Fans can look forward to a public art exhibition at the main atrium that features 90 Mickey Mouse figurines which have been decorated and designed by fashion designers like Dato’ Bernard Chandran and Melinda Looi as well as brands such as Chopard, MAC and Swarovski.

One thousand 6-inch Mickey Mouse figurines will also be on display on a custom 18-feet tree, designed by Malaysians from all walks of life, including students from The One Academy, and Club Mickey Mouse Mouseketeers.

The Mickey Mouse POS Malaysia First Day Cover set is priced at RM90 ― Picture courtesy of Disney Malaysia

Plus, you can even check out the exclusive three foot Mickey figurine that is made up of 7,262 Lego bricks. The figurine is a first in Southeast Asia and it took over 45 production hours to complete.

Mickey’s Birthday Party will kick off tomorrow with dance performances by Malaysia’s own Mouseketeers and the “Project Mickey” Fashion Show as well as meet-and-greet sessions with Mickey Mouse. Part of a nationwide design challenge in collaboration with The One Academy, the “Project Mickey” Fashion Show will showcase Mickey Mouse-inspired fashion designs from the top 10 aspiring designers selected. The Grand Prize winner will also be revealed and the winning designs will be produced for retail and made available in stores nationwide.

From November 25 till the end of December, over 100 specially created Mickey Mouse products will also be available for purchase at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur from the brand new “Mickey Go Local” and “Mickey True Original” collections, including household items, figurines, fashion merchandise and accessories.

“Mickey Go Local” products feature Mickey Mouse with a uniquely Malaysian flavour, showcasing local heritage, customs, language and delicacies. The products will also be available at pop-up stores in major retailers across 150 locations.

The “Mickey True Original” collection commemorates Mickey as the True Original, with his unwavering optimism and endearing personality that has delighted fans the world over since his introduction in 1928. The range will feature limited edition products from POS Malaysia, Royal Selangor and Poh Kong. So head on down to Pavilion Kuala Lumpur this weekend.