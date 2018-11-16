Eva Longoria to direct and star in comedy ‘24-7’

Longoria will direct, produce and star in the workplace comedy '24-7'. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 16 — Kerry Washington is also attached to star in the Universal project.

Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives) will direct, produce and star in the workplace comedy 24-7.

The script, written by Sarah Rothschild, focuses on a group of women accountants in a firm who team up against a similar male group to solve a case of fraud that will save their jobs.

Paul Feig (A Simple Favor) will produce along with partner Jessie Henderson.

Longoria and Kerry Washington will also produce.

Longoria recently wrapped Paramount’s live-action Dora the Explorer movie, as the mother of the title character.

She was last seen in Ken Marino’s canine comedy “Dog Days.” She has previously helmed episodes of television shows such as Black-ish, Jane the Virgin, LA to Vegas, Telenovela and the upcoming ABC series Grand Hotel. — AFP-Relaxnews