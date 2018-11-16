Bursa trends higher at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia retains its strong gains at mid-afternoon with strong support from finance sector blue-chips. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Bursa Malaysia continued to trend higher at mid-afternoon, supported by gains in finance-linked blue-chips.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,705.95, up 11.74 points from Thursday's close of 1,694.21.

The index opened 11.60 points higher at 1,705.81 today.

Market breadth was positive with gainers leading losers 398 to 330, with 352 counters unchanged, 801 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.25 billion units valued at RM1.04 billion.

Among finance-related heavyweights, Maybank rose eight sen to RM9.46, Public Bank advanced 12 sen to RM24.62, CIMB increased five sen to RM5.64 and Hong Leong Bank was 10 sen better at RM20.66.

Tenaga rose eight sen to RM14.90.

Of actives, Permaju retreated one sen to 39 sen, PUC eased half-a-sen to 14 sen, MyEG trimmed three sen to RM1.15, while Hibiscus and Sapura were flat at RM1.06 and 36.5 sen respectively.

Nestle was the top gainer, bagging RM2.60 to RM147.00, followed by Apex Healthcare which accumulated 40 sen to RM8.50, while Hong Leong Financial put on 38 sen to RM19.38, Petron Malaysia went up 29 sen to RM7.42 and Dufu Technology was 27 sen higher at RM3.95.

The FBM Emas Index climbed 86.72 points to 11,861.55, the FBMT 100 Index propped up 87.27 points to 11,699.41, the FBM 70 strengthened 130.20 points to 13,959.92 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 80.96 points to 11,949.24.

However, the FBM Ace Index was 11.01 points lower at 4,933.45.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index surged 106.94 points to 17,308.46, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.84 point to 173.95 and the Plantation Index was 23.6 points firmer at 7,259.22. — Bernama