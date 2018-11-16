Hugh Grant joins Nicole Kidman in ‘The Undoing’

Actor Hugh Grant attends the US premiere of ‘Paddington 2’ in Westwood, California January 6, 2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 16 — The upcoming six-episode HBO series is based on the book You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

The plot centres on Grace Sachs (Kidman), a successful therapist with a devoted husband, pediatric oncologist Jonathan (Grant) and a young son. When Jonathan disappears, Grace’s life begins to come apart at the seams, revealing a series of terrible secrets.

The limited-episode drama will be directed by Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globe winner Susanne Bier (The Night Manager, Bird Box).

The screenplay was written by David E. Kelley (Chicago Hope, The Practice, Big Little Lies), who will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Kidman and Bier will also executive produce.

Grant most recently starred in the critically-acclaimed miniseries A Very English Scandal and the hit film Paddington 2. — AFP-Relaxnews