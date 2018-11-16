After Rantau result nixed, Bersih wants action against returning officer

The Election Commission (EC) logo is seen on yellow tape a voting centre, May 9, 2018. Bersih wants the Election Court punish returning officer Amino Agus Suyub for breaching his duty. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 ― The Coalition of Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih 2.0) demanded legal action today against the returning officer who prevented a PKR candidate from contesting the Rantau state seat during the 14th general election.

The group said while it welcomes the Election Court's decision to annul the Rantau result and call for a fresh poll earlier today, the same court must punish Amino Agus Suyub for breaching his duty.

“Prevention of Dr Streram’s nomination during the 14th General Election was clearly an abuse of his constitutional right to be an election candidate and the voter’s right to choose a candidate,” Bersih said in a statement.

“This is especially significant given that the entry pass to the nomination centre is not a requirement by election regulations.”

The coalition said it wants Amino to be charged under Section 4(g) of the Election Offences Act for breaching his official duty.

Those found guilty shall be liable to be jailed up to two years, fined up to RM5,000, or both.

The Special Election Court this afternoon ruled as null and void the unopposed election of Datuk Seri Mohamed Hasan as Rantau assemblyman in the 14th General Election in May.

Judge Datuk Azimah Omar handed down the judgment today after having heard arguments from the lawyers of the petitioner Dr S. Streram and Mohamed, the respondent, over 12 days.

Streram was denied entry to submit his nomination form due to the absence of the tag or pass.

Amino had reportedly blocked him from entering the nomination centre on such grounds.

In the petition, Streram named Mohamad, the former mentri besar of Negri Sembilan, as the first respondent; Rembau parliamentary constituency Amino as second respondent and the Election Commission as the third respondent.

The judgement should send a clear and strong warning against the Election Commission and its officers that future abuses will not be tolerated, Bersih said.

“These unlawful attempts to deny the right of candidates and voters in elections should not be tolerated,” the group wrote.