Dr M’s main agenda at Apec? Free but fair trade of course, minister says

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks at a press conference in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea November 16, 2018. — Picture by Boo Su-Lyn

PORT MORESBY, Nov 16 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will likely push for fair trade for emerging economies at the upcoming Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit here, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said today.

The foreign minister pointed out that at the recent Asean summit in Singapore, Dr Mahathir had supported calls for free trade but emphasised that it must also be fair to developing countries.

“And his call was for people to understand that there are different levels of economies in Asean. Some people think Asean is like EU where everyone is on the same level, but Asean is not like that.

“So you can expect Tun will bring the same issues to this meeting,” Saifuddin told a press conference at the Papua New Guinea capital, referring to Dr Mahathir.

The prime minister is scheduled to arrive tonight.

MORE TO COME