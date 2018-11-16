Nik Nazmi says PKR open to all true believers of justice, regardless of baggage

PKR Youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad delivers his speech during the 2018 PKR National Youth Wing Congress in Shah Alam November 16, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Nov 16 — PKR welcomes anyone who believes in its principles to join the party, even if they are members of Umno, said outgoing PKR Youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

The Setiawangsa MP said there has been a surge in the number of PKR members after the general election on May 9. However, he said he was unsure of the number of Umno members, especially from the youth wing, who have joined PKR.

“You can come from different youth (groups) but if you truly believe in the principles of ‘keadilan’ (justice), whatever your past we don’t care,” he told a press conference after delivering his policy speech at the 2018 PKR National Youth Wing Congress here today.

Asked whether there were factions in PKR, Nik Nazmi said the party stands united, although the members have different opinions among them.

“We don’t close any room for opinions or upheavals; that’s how we’re different from Umno, some were “yes boss, yes madam ,” he said.

The congress, from today to Sunday, will see a total of 2,735 delegates taking part, with the Youth and Wanita wings’ congress preceding the main congress.

This is the first PKR congress since the formation of the Pakatan Harapan government after the 14th General Election in May. — Bernama