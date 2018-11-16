PKR deputy Youth chief presses button for inhouse democratic reform

PKR youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (second right) shakes hands with Dr Afif Bahardin at the 2018 PKR National Youth Wing Congress in Shah Alam November 16, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Nov 16 — PKR must look into internal reform measures that better reflect its democratic ideals if it to remain relevant, Dr Afif Bahardin said at the ruling party’s congress for its wings here today.

The deputy Youth chief admitted that the party’s direct elections — mired in corruption controversies — were flawed, even as candidates continue their finger pointing after public criticism over the reformasi party’s shenanigans.

“Our election process is flawed, and not only the e-voting. We have to revisit the principle of direct democracy because as the party grows bigger, we have to look at how we could conduct the party election and still represent the majority of the members on the ground.

“Now we have about 850,00 members and we have shown that we cannot really manage it properly because it requires a lot of resources. It runs over nine weeks, the anxiety level is high and it is emotionally draining,” he told reporters at the PKR Women and Youth wings congress.

Dr Afif, who is contesting the wing’s chairmanship, was also asked if he would concede defeat following a news report that fellow candidate Akmal Nasir is leading in the polls.

He was non-committal, saying only that he would accept the outcome once it is made official.

“Once the election committee and the leadership has decided, then it is not for me to question it. So we see how it goes. Just wait for official announcement and until then, life goes on,” Dr Afif said.

News portal Malaysian Insight reported Akmal is in the lead after the PKR central election committee (JPP) recounted votes for the Youth chief this morning.

The official results are scheduled to be announced by the JPP at the congress this evening.

Akmal too refused to be drawn into pre-empting the results, saying the party seen as the lynchpin in the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, has more important things to deal with.

“Now we are part of the government, so there are issues bigger than the internal fight.

“That is why from the very beginning I did not want to make any announcement because we have to respect the process because if the results may not be with you, then you will feel like it is being changed or anything,” he said.

Like Dr Afif, Akmal said the party elections have been marred due to complaints, but the leaders must look to the next step.

Akmal said whoever becomes the next Youth chief will have to close ranks and strengthen the wing to bolster support for incoming president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The most important thing is that we need to close ranks to strengthen the Youth wing for us to move forward and support Anwar.

“This congress is the most significant event for this is the first after Anwar is out of prison and is becoming our president,” he said.