Teacher relates harrowing experience of getting bitten by a runaway horse

IPOH, Nov 16 ― A short holiday to Thailand with friends during the recent Deepavali festival turned awry for a primary school teacher when she ended up having serious injuries after being knocked off from her horse by another runaway horse.

Recalling the November 6 incident that occurred at Sharmila Beach in Songkla at about 5pm Malaysian time, Nur Aini Ruslan said she was on a horse when she heard shouts from nearby visitors.

“Before I could turn around to check what was the commotion about, I was dislodged from my horse by a runaway horse,” she said.

Speaking to reporters when met at a private hospital here where she sought treatment from, Nur Aini said after the horse and herself were on the beach, the runaway horse bit her back near the spine and flung her around like a ragged doll.

“At that point of time, I thought I was a goner,” she said, adding that she was sent to a local hospital for treatment where doctors there administered tetanus and rabies shots on her.

She returned to Malaysia the next day where she admitted herself into the hospital for treatment.

“I had to undergo a surgery (for) my back as there were blood clots due to the bite,” she said, adding she had been put on sick leave until November 29.

Nur Aini, who lodged a police report at the Lenggong police station on November 15, said she was contemplating to sue the operator of the horse riding company.

“The purpose of me telling my story is to highlight to the people that accidents can happen anywhere. Looking back, I am thankful I fell face down as if I were to fall facing the horse, it may end up biting my abdomen and I may not be talking to the press now,” she said.