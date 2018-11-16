Homegrown mobile app breaks through global digital scene

Cannis Group chief executive officer Datuk Azman Ching (in gold) together with the management team at the press conference. ― Picture courtesy of Cannis

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 ― In the short time since its launch in early August, homegrown company Cannis App Sdn Bhd has successfully penetrated the global digital market.

For the uninitiated, Cannis App is a comprehensive seven-in-one mobile application comprising elements such as e-commerce, creative videos, discount shopping, “live” broadcast, social media, cannis play and games.

Designed after its current customers’ behavioural habits, it offers an integrated platform for users to leverage beyond social aspects and manage their daily businesses and personal practices more efficiently.

The company recently held a press conference officated by Tengku Puteri Datuk Paduka Seri Zahariah Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre to announce its achievements.

In his speech, Cannis App chief executive officer Datuk Azman Ching said that the app is a masterpiece as there are seven outstanding features built to meet the needs of users.

“We are currently working with 100 talented engineers in China to synergise the app with the latest technology advancements in the market,” he continued.

Moving forward, the company has already formed strategic partnerships to strengthen its product while investing in the most popular industries such as technologies, film, beauty, preventive medicines and the latest in agriculture, among others.

Thanks to its one-of-a-kind concept, the app has been well-expanded in the South-east Asian market and is poised to be listed on the American stock exchange market Nasdaq in 2021.