Mat Sabu: Stop ridiculing former leaders, let the courts judge

Mat Sabu disagrees with the actions of some who ridiculed and spread pictures of former leaders, saying they were ‘acting ill’. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

JOHOR BARU, Nov 16 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu urged the public today to refrain from ridiculing former government leaders who are now facing corruption and other charges.

He disagreed with the actions of some who ridiculed and spread pictures of the former leaders, saying they were “acting ill”.

“The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government allows the legal process to run its course and for the courts to act in an independent as well as fair manner in judging these corrupt offenders,” said Mohamad, popularly known as Mat Sabu, in a brief six-paragraph statement today.

The 64-year-old politician, who is also the defence minister, said such actions do not reflect the country’s political and cultural maturity.

“We should pray for those who are ill to be healed immediately instead of ridiculing them,” he said.

Mat Sabu said Amanah and the PH coalition has from the start been consistent in their fight against corruption and wrongdoings that won them the support of the people in the 14th general election where the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government was overthrown.

“The struggle continued even after PH became the ruling government and this can be seen with the prosecution against former government leaders and members of their families involved in corruption and wrongdoings,” he said.